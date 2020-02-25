WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car prowler’s puzzling take

From Angela via email:

My car was broken into last night. I live on 38th Ave SW, cross street SW Hanford st. They got away with my car charger and cord, the manual to my car, a few pairs of sunglasses, and a tube of hand lotion. Nothing super valuable, just very annoying. I must have left my car unlocked (though i swear i locked it…. but thankful for no damage). I did the online reporting of this incident for statistics purposes. If anyone sees a Subaru Forester manual while out walking, pick it up for me!!!! I can’t imagine the thief/thieves keeping that….