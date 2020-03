The photo and report are from Holly in Seaview:

Someone vandalized our car, slashing all four tires while it was parked at the corner of Findlay and 47th sometime between 1 pm on the 27th and 11 am on the 29th. No other cars in the vicinity were vandalized. We’ve reported the incident to the police, and it would be great if anyone in the neighborhood could provide information in the comments if they noticed anything.