Quick preview of your West Seattle Thursday night

(Duwamish River, photographed by Don Brubeck)

Before we get on with the rest of today’s news – a quick preview of tonight’s highlights:

SOUTHWEST SHOWCASE: As previewed here Wednesday, students from 10 local schools are showing their work in the first of three regional arts festivals, 5-8 pm at Chief Sealth International High School – starting with free dinner 5-6 pm, continuing with performances at 6 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

PARENT EDUCATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION: 6 pm at West Seattle High School – details in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

STORIES AND SONGS: Sue Quigley, Julia Francis, and Friends, 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

LAST WEEK FOR ‘THE REVOLUTIONISTS’: ArtsWest‘s comedy closes after Sunday. Tonight’s curtain is at 7:30 pm. Check here for tickets. (4711 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE SOUL: Hot ticket at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)