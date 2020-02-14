FOLLOWUP: Port gets extension for Terminal 5 in-water work

Just in – the Port of Seattle‘s request to extend in-water work on the Terminal 5 project has been granted. Here’s the announcement:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have approved an additional nine working days to complete in-water pile-driving for the Terminal 5 project. In-water pile driving may now continue through February 28, and will occur on weekdays, not weekends or on Presidents Day. The Port of Seattle requested the extension to make up for lost time that resulted from unanticipated site conditions and challenges with pile-driving equipment. Please contact Shultz.m@portseattle.org if you have any questions or concerns.

Without the extension, today would have been the last day in-water work was allowed prior to the February 15-August 1 fish-protection period.