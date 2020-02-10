FOLLOWUP: About Alki’s double harbor-seal weekend visit

(Photos by David Hutchinson. Above, the younger “visiting” seal)

Saturday night, we reported on Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network volunteers keeping watch on two harbor seals who turned up on Alki Beach. Here’s a followup from SSMMSN’s David Hutchinson:

Saturday afternoon, Alki Beach played host to a couple of harbor seals. It was very unusual that one of them was an adult (below).

Adult harbor seals rarely haul out on a populated beach as they have learned to be wary of humans. The fact that this animal would choose Alki, and based on body condition, some coughing and lethargic behavior, all indicate the adult seal was likely suffering from pneumonia. Many young seals are also struggling with health issues this time of year. That is why it is critical that people stay far back so these animals can rest safely.

All marine mammals are protected by federal law. If you spot any on our beaches, please keep back, ask others to stay at a distance, and leash any pets. Be sure to call the Seal Sitters Hotline at 206-905-7325. Just a friendly reminder that it is illegal for dogs to be on any Seattle Parks’ beaches on or off leash.