West Seattle weekend scenes: Sandbags and seals @ Alki

Seen on Alki tonight – above, the full moon rising in the distance, the reason for “king tides” that have led to a line of sandbags along the water-side edge of Statue of Liberty Plaza. Next high tide will be 12.4 feet at 5:44 am; this week’s king tides (here’s a chart) peak with a 12.9-foot high tide at 7:24 am Wednesday (February 12th). Walking a bit further east along Alki, we discovered Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network volunteers taping off part of the beach because of two harbor seals:

That’s the best we could do with two on-their-backs seals – top one, older and a bit scrawny-looking, second photo, a pup – at sunset. Remember that if you see a marine mammal on the shore, or in distress offshore, call SSMMSN at 206-905-SEAL.