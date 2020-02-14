DEVELOPMENT: Early Outreach site walk set for 6056 41st SW project

That’s an early-concept sketch for the two-building, 10-apartment proposal at 6056 41st SW [map], first reported here last November. It’s by West Seattle architect Lisa Kennan-Meyer (WSB sponsor), who sent it with the announcement of a site walk scheduled as part of the Early Community Outreach for Design Review process:

Project description: Remove existing single family house and garage. New construction of two 3-story apartment buildings, each containing 5 units for a total of 10 units with a shared courtyard. Five parking spaces provided off alley. Two units meeting family-sized requirement and one unit meeting the HALA standard will be included.

Guided Site Walk will take place Wednesday, March 11th at 11 am at the site. The event is open to the public.