CONGRATULATIONS! RJ Sen’s Eagle Scout Court of Honor

(WSB photos)

Congratulations to RJ Sen, whose Eagle Scout Court of Honor was celebrated last night at West Side Presbyterian Church. He is a senior at West Seattle High School and has been involved with Scouting since childhood years in Singapore, joining Troop 282 after arriving here.

He’s served in leadership roles including Junior Assistant Scoutmaster, and has been accepted as an adult Assistant Scoutmaster, according to Troop 282’s Assistant Scoutmaster Don Bazemore, who shared the news of RJ’s achievement.