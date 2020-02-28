Celebration of Life planned March 16 for Morgan Herzog, 1981-2020

March 16th is when family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Morgan Herzog, The Beer Junction‘s founder, whose passing was reported here last month. Here’s the remembrance his family is sharing with the community:

Morgan Herzog died peacefully at his West Seattle home on January 30, 2020 from Multiple Myeloma.

Born on May 29, 1981, Morgan was the youngest son of Rick and Diane Herzog. He attended King’s Elementary, Lake Forest Park Elementary, Kellogg Middle School, and graduated from Shorecrest High School in 2000. In high school, Morgan worked as a landscaper and saved to buy a truck to start his own landscaping business, which he continued while he attended college at the University of Washington.

Morgan graduated from UW with a BA in Business in 2004 and a Masters of Accounting in 2005. After graduating college, he moved to West Seattle, where his father and his aunt had been raised and where he had fond memories of visiting as a child. He began his career working at the accounting firm KPMG and earned his CPA license in 2009. At KPMG, Morgan would meet some of his closest friends and fall in love with his future wife, Allison. He was known for his sense of fun and the parties that he would throw on his deck near Alki. His time at the firm furthered his analytical thinking and patient leadership style, and he had deep respect for the partners and managers who mentored him.

After five years at KPMG, he continued to think back at the fulfillment he had running his own landscaping business. After a January day sampling beer at the Porterhouse in West Seattle with Allison, he thought about how there wasn’t a place to buy packaged craft beer in his neighborhood. By the end of March, he had signed a lease for a storefront, and on July 3, 2010, he opened The Beer Junction at its original location. For the first year, he ran the store largely by himself. He worked long hours and took a risk, combining his love for beer with his desire to run his own business, and he made his dream come true. Morgan would continue to grow The Beer Junction, moving to a larger location and adding draft beer in 2012. He treasured the friendships he developed in the Seattle beer community and the West Seattle community as a whole.

Morgan was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2017. He underwent treatments on and off since his diagnosis, but he wanted to continue his life as normal as possible. In late January, Morgan’s prognosis suddenly became grave. He took great comfort in the company of his loving family, and in being able to return to the home which he loved one final time. Allison and his brother, Nate, were there by his side at the moment he left us.

Morgan will be remembered for his sense of humor and endless knowledge of Seinfeld trivia, his laugh, his work ethic, and his kindness. He loved tennis, traveling, camping, grilling, his deck, 80’s movies, sandwiches and beer. He is loved and missed.

Morgan is proceeded in death by his parents, Rick and Diane Herzog, and uncle, Dennis Drain. He is survived by his wife, Allison; brother, Nathan; and aunts and uncles Deborah & Steven Bessette, Dave Drain, Marsha Drain, and Dale & Tina Drain; as well as many cousins.

A celebration of Morgan’s life will be held at West Seattle Christian Church on Monday, March 16 at 4:30 p.m. Remembrances may be given to Fred Hutch for Multiple Myeloma research or Southwest Youth & Family Services.