Bricks, stones, and noise @ Alki Community Council

From last night’s Alki Community Council meeting:

FADED BRICKS AT ALKI STATUE OF LIBERTY PLAZA: The inscribed bricks at the plaza are harder than ever to read. Libby Carr, who led the original community campaign to create the plaza more than a decade ago, was at the ACC to discuss the situation. She said many things have been tried and proposed in recent years, since it’s a long-running problem; the bricks were treated in 2018, but that hasn’t stopped the deterioration. Potential coatings will be tried once the weather warms up. However, there’s also a possibility the bricks will have to be replaced. Carr said she had spoken with an Olympia engraver who told her about newer materials and engraving techniques that could last longer.

STONE HOUSE UPDATE: Members of the committee working to save and move the “stone house” from the future development site at 1123 Harbor SW provided an update.

Mike Shaughnessy said that they’re looking toward moving the house in June or July; that will cost about $60,000. It would be moved to a temporary spot on the industrial land east of Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor) and would likely be held there about two years while work on restoration and permanent placement continues, including fundraising. They’ve continued talking with Parks; Shaughnessy says that’s been positive so far. While – as discussed at last month’s Parks Board meeting – a Parks site might be possible for the stone house’s permanent home, the committee is searching for other options too. In Q&A they were asked if the house is holding up well enough to withstand a move. Answer: Yes. The biggest question is its permanent placement, and finding a site that, for example, won’t be underwater in 50 years. The committee, by the way, meets weekly.

POLICE UPDATE: Lt. Steve Strand from the Southwest Precinct was there; he said the formal Alki emphasis-patrol plan will go into effect when the weather warms up. He said they’ve already been dealing with some seasonal problems – noise from vehicle enthusiasts, for example. He urged residents to keep reporting problems when seen/heard. He also noted that officers from here are among those citywide taking turns supplementing patrols downtown, though it’s being done in a way that’s not having much effect on day-to-day resources.

