BIZNOTE: Another Luna Park business change

Today was scheduled to be the first day of Ola Salon‘s consolidated operations at its Burien location, after shuttering its original space in West Seattle’s Luna Park neighborhood. The salon sent its clients an announcement including, “We would like to thank you for supporting Ola Salon and Spa in West Seattle over the past 15+ years. It has come time for Ola to move out of our current location and merge into our newer location, Ola Salon and Spa in Burien, which is only 15 minutes away (less than 10 miles South) at the end of February. Remember when everyone thought West Seattle was so ‘out of the way’!?” The Burien address is 1835 SW 152nd. This leaves two business spaces vacant in the Luna Park business district, since the former Shack Coffeehouse is still seeking a tenant, according to its marquee. P.S. Thanks for all the tips on this!