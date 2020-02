We’re at Ingraham High School, where the West Seattle HS boys’ district-playoff game against top-seeded Garfield just ended with a 71-58 loss that doesn’t reflect how most of the game went – the Wildcats were ahead at the end of the 1st and 3rd quarters. They have at least one more game – Friday night vs. Bellevue at Bellevue College, 6:30 pm. Photos, video, and details when we get back to HQ.