6 for your West Seattle Wednesday!

The photo is from Steven Director, who explained, “The cormorant was diving and came up with an eel. The gull swooped in. trying to steal it. During the squabble with the gull, the cormorant dropped the eel, which was grabbed up by a merganser who got away with it. I guess sometimes the little guy wins.” Now on with the calendar highlights:

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library. Bring babies up to 12 months old! (3411 SW Raymond)

SSC CAMPUS TOUR: Visit South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) this afternoon 2-3 pm and find out about its people, programs, and services. (6000 16th SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 2-5 pm tasting event at NWWA on the north side of the South Seattle College campus. (6000 16th SW)

TEEN TOURNAMENT: Super Smash Bros. Tournament at Southwest Library, 2:30 pm-4:30 pm, gaming on a classic Wii console. Prizes! (9010 35th SW)

EZRA FURMAN LIVE IN-STORE: Free acoustic performance at Easy Street Records, 7 pm. All ages. (California/Alaska)

PING PONG: 7 pm tournament at Admiral Pub. Cash prizes! 21+. (2306 California SW)