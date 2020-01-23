West Seattle Transportation Coalition, Southwest Design Review Board, and more for your Thursday night

(Bald Eagle, photographed by Dan Ciske)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BASKETBALL: Seattle Lutheran High School plays at home tonight vs. Rainier Christian. 6 pm girls, 7:30 pm boys. (4100 SW Genesee)

WEST SEATTLE DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: 6 pm at the West Seattle Golf Course, with special guest Ron Sims. Here’s how to RSVP. (4600 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point. Featured guest: King County Councilmember Joe McDermott, who is a vice chair of the council as well as a Sound Transit Board member. All welcome. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

SOUTHWEST DESIGN REVIEW BOARD: As previewed here, third review meeting for mixed-use 8856 Delridge Way SW project. 6:30 pm at Senior Center/Sisson Building. Public-comment period included. (4217 SW Oregon)

AT THE SKYLARK: Sue Quigley, Brad Jaeger, Aly Crase. 7 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)