DEVELOPMENT: Preview revised 8856 Delridge Way SW plan, before Thursday’s Southwest Design Review Board meeting

(Rendering by Sazei Design Group)

This Thursday (January 23), the proposed Delridge Heights mixed-use building at 8856 Delridge Way SW – a vacant site that previously held a fire-damaged auto shop – goes to the Southwest Design Review Board for the third time. Below (and here), you can see the new “packet” detailing the revised design that board members will review. The meeting includes a public-comment period, so it’s published for your review too.

The plan by Sazei Design Group calls for what the city website summarizes as a “4-story apartment building with 18 small efficiency dwelling units, 14 apartments (32 units total), and office space. Parking for 14 vehicles proposed.” The packet says the “office space” is 1,150 square feet of commercial space that will include “retail.” Here’s our coverage of the previous two reviews – last September and August 2017. Thursday’s meeting is at 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building in The Junction (4217 SW Oregon).