West Seattle Art Walk expands, and other highlights for your Thursday

We start your Thursday highlights with a new map/venue list for tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk:

(Or see it here in PDF.) The WSAW (co-sponsored by WSB) has expanded to The Admiral District! So you have more places to go tonight, starting at 5 pm – not just places showcasing artists, but also food and drink specials for Art Walk-ers. Here are this month’s highlights.

Also from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (which is experiencing some technical flutters right now, so the full calendar might not be available immediately, but individual pages are):

ANTI-WAR RALLY: 5 pm, a “no war with Iran” demonstration is planned in The Junction. (California/Alaska)

AVIATION PROGRAMS OPEN HOUSE: Thinking about going (back) to school to learn a new trade? Learn about these programs at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), 6-6:30 pm.

(SSC photo)

Details are in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

WORDS, WRITERS, & SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm at Southwest Library, hear from the authors of “To War in a Rubber Duck.” (9010 35th SW)

STONE HOUSE @ PARK BOARD: As previewed here, the city Board of Park Commissioners‘ meeting downtown at 6:30 pm is scheduled to include a presentation on the “concept” of relocating the 1123 Harbor SW “Stone House” to Alki Beach. The meeting includes a public-comment period. (100 Dexter Ave. N.)

READ THE KORAN IN 4 WEEKS: The latest series of classes by Rev. Ron Marshall starts at 7 pm at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle. Details here. (4105 California SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: Beast Folk, Obol, Reality Check, 7 pm live music at The Skylark in North Delridge. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)