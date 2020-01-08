THURSDAY: War opponents plan protest in West Seattle Junction

For the second time in less than a month, a nationwide day of protest will include a demonstration in the West Seattle Junction. Activists say they will rally at California/Alaska at 5 pm Thursday to protest the U.S. killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and the prospect of war with Iran. The announcement says the demonstration’s intent is to “urge restraint and that the United States avoid yet another unnecessary, costly war of choice in the Middle East.”