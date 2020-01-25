WEST SEATTLE ART: See Frances Smersh’s paintings @ The Mount

(“The Carnival,” painting by Frances Smersh)

Along with what’s on our daily highlights list, here’s another option: You are invited to visit an ongoing art show today – or any day in the next 3 weeks – at Providence Mount St. Vincent. On behalf of The Mount, Cynthia Flash explains:

Many West Seattle residents are familiar with Frances and John Smersh, who own Click! Design That Fits in the West Seattle Junction. Some also know that the couple has been quite forthcoming about Frances’s younger-onset Alzheimer’s, which was diagnosed in 2015 when she was just 48 years old. As the disease has progressed, Frances has continued to ground herself with art. Her pieces, always organic and abstract, have taken on an increasingly gestural quality. She works primarily in acrylic on wood block and continues to experiment with different mediums and techniques.

Because of Frances’s diagnosis, it’s even more poignant that she is able to host a show of her abstract paintings this month at Providence Mount St. Vincent assisted living and nursing home, where she volunteered as an assistant in the art class for several years. Her artwork will be on display through February 15th and the public is invited to stop by to look. The Mount is happy to host a show of a former volunteer who means so much to The Mount community.