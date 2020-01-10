VIDEO: Our state’s troubling trend in hate crimes, explored @ 34th District Democrats

This month’s 34th District Democrats meeting featured a panel discussion spotlighting hate crimes in our state. The discussion was introduced by the 34th DDs’ state committeeman Chris Porter, who explained that the escalating problem of hate crimes has long bothered him. We might be “in denial about how at-our-front-doors this is,” Porter explained. Last year, he said, SPD data showed a record number of hate crimes reported in the city. He added that he “was horrified” to find that the state where he’s lived for 15 years is #4 in the nation for hate crimes. (Video note: His introduction, slowed by a bit of technical trouble, goes to 17:30, and then the panel discussion begins.) Participants, screen left to right, were Ximena Velázquez-Arenas from the state Attorney General’s Office and Monisha Harrell from Equal Rights Washington. They covered many facets of the problem, including trends and why these crimes too often go unreported. Here’s how to report hate crimes in Seattle.

The 34th District Democrats meet 2nd Wednesdays most months, 6:30 pm socializing and 7 pm meeting, at The Hall at Fauntleroy. Watch 34dems.org for information between meetings.