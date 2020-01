(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:58 AM: Good morning. No alerts or incidents in our area so far.

7:06 AM: There is, however, a new weather alert announced overnight – a Wind Advisory in effect 10 am today through 7 am Saturday, for south wind 20-30 mph, gusting up to 55 mph.

7:22 AM: Stalled vehicle reported on NB Highway 99, just south of the tunnel, blocking the bus lane.