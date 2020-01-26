GET OUT! 4 invitations from Lifelong Recreation for West Seattleites 50+

From Seattle Parks‘ Lifelong Recreation program:

If you are an adult aged 50+ in West Seattle, Lifelong Recreation (Seattle Parks and Recreation’s senior program) has some great programs coming up! Scholarships are available for all programs.

New class looking for more participants like you! Relaxation Meditation

Explore a personal journey of relaxation and stress relief using easy and effortless meditation techniques. Each week you be guided to step into the gift of silent awareness and walk out feeling a little lighter! Classes run on Tuesdays, 10-11 am, through March 17. $50 for the series.

Field trip to Olympia Capitol

Join us on a pleasant and informative trip to our state capitol in Olympia. Receive a guided tour of the Legislative Building beginning at noon, then enjoy free time to explore the inviting, spacious grounds. Thursday, January 30 from 9:30 am-3:30 pm, $31 (online registration ended, but call to check for spots)

Field trip to Seattle Art Museum: Aaron Fowler Exhibit and Others

Join us to see works of great new art! Fowler’s large-scale sculptural assemblages (using found materials) are showcased around the world and are infused with personal meaning that call attention to a range of complex concerns, issues, and ideas- American history, identity issues and black experiences. Pick-ups from Hiawatha and High Point Community Centers, lunch fee on your own. Thursday, February 6 from 10 am-2:30 pm, $11

Field trip to Seattle Repertory Theater: “The Children”

Love theater but hate driving and parking downtown? Join us in for a matinee performance of of this potent, witty drama which is a recent Broadway hit and has been nominated for a Tony Award. Thursday, February 27 from 9:15 am-3:15 pm, $25

We also have several other great classes, such as Zumba, yoga, Tai Chi, book clubs, walking groups, pickleball, and so much more! For more info, browse our brochure, or the online catalog. For more information about programs or scholarships in West Seattle, please contact Masha at 206-256-5403 or masha.shtern@seattle.gov