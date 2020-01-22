West Seattle, Washington

23 Thursday

44℉

DOWNTOWN ALERT: Buses rerouted because of shooting investigation

January 22, 2020 3:44 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Not WS but we're mentioning it anyway | West Seattle news

A texter points out that if you will be riding Metro back here from downtown this pm, this might affect you – road closures/bus reroutes because of a shooting involving SPD and KCSO at 3rd and Blanchard.

Share This

1 Reply to "DOWNTOWN ALERT: Buses rerouted because of shooting investigation"

  • JasonG January 22, 2020 (4:08 pm)
    Reply

    Yep, southbound C Line from South Lake Union was rerouted (on it now), driver got on loudspeaker and explained the SPD street closure.  Well-handled. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.