DOWNTOWN ALERT: Buses rerouted because of shooting investigation

A texter points out that if you will be riding Metro back here from downtown this pm, this might affect you – road closures/bus reroutes because of a shooting involving SPD and KCSO at 3rd and Blanchard.

Transit Alert Update – Buses in downtown are being rerouted off 3 Av between Wall St/Virginia St, & off Blanchard St west if 5 Av due to emergency response. — King County Metro ❄️🚏 🚌🚎⛴🚐 (@kcmetrobus) January 22, 2020