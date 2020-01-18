CRIME WATCH + FOUND-MAYBE-STOLEN: 4 reader reports

First, two report about purses:

LINCOLN PARK CAR BREAK-IN: From Allison:

At around 10:15 AM this morning, my family and I went to Lincoln Park for a walk. As I was helping my 4-year-old out of the car, my husband put my purse in the trunk of our SUV, under the privacy screen. Upon our return about 1 hour later, we realized that our back window on the passenger side had been broken and my purse, and only my purse, was gone. We filed a police report but am looking to understand if any witnesses got a picture or if anyone has found any of my belongings. I suspect my ID and others things that don’t have any value may have been put in a trash can or thrown on the side of the road. We’ve made a police report and are now going through the processing of suspending all the necessary accounts. If you have any information or see my belongings, which will be a pain to re-establish, please let me know: allisonmichellec (at) yahoo.com. We so appreciate our friend and several kind strangers who helped us clean up and offered their support!

PURSE FOUND: A reader found this at Delridge Playfield – hours before Allison’s was stolen, so it’s not hers.

Yours? Let us know and we will connect you to the finder.

SAXOPHONE FOUND: Tim brought this in after it turned up:

Possible stolen/lost alto saxophone. It was sitting in the rain last night and a neighbor saw it the grass against our front wall this morning. It’s banged up. North Admiral.

With this too, let us know if it’s yours and we will connect you to the finder.

ANOTHER TIRE-SLASHING: Jeff reports: “I just saw a post on the blog about a tire slashed in Westwood Village and wanted to share that we’ve had 3 tires slashed over the last 2 months at 35th x Barton right next to the Super Deli Mart. Even one on Christmas Eve. Parked on the street, usually happens late at night/early morning.”

Crime concerns or questions? The West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meets Tuesday at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster), all welcome, 7 pm.