WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Pilot; slashed tire

January 18, 2020 12:33 pm
Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

STOLEN CAR TO WATCH FOR: From Karissa, “Stolen car. Silver 2003 Honda Pilot, West Seattle, on January 17th between 10:30 pm-10:30 am, plate # BGJ6112.” Call 911 if you see it.

SLASHED TIRE: From Sheryl: “Just wanted to inform you that my tire was slashed in the Westwood Village parking lot (Thursday) sometime between 1pm – 7pm. It was parked next to the Massage Envy. I’m hoping it was just an isolated incident, but wanted to at least make everyone aware.”

