What’s up for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Yellow-rumped Warbler, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TALK ABOUT NEW PLAN FOR 9201 DELRIDGE: As we first reported in October, the self-storage plan for this site has been scrapped and now a mixed-use building is planned. Come talk with the project team at the “early community outreach for Design Review” meeting, 6 pm at the Jim Wiley Community Center in Greenbridge. (9800 8th SW)

FREE CLASS: Learn “hands-only CPR” and stroke awareness, 6 pm at High Point Community Center. (6920 34th SW)

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: 6:30 pm monthly meeting has a location change – “at Ounces Taproom & Beer Garden, for a social gathering instead of a regular meeting, Everyone welcome, including kids. Beanfish food truck is scheduled to be there, too.” (3809 Delridge Way SW)

TUESDAY TRIVIA: “West Seattle’s sassiest trivia,” 8:30 pm with Devon at Admiral Pub. 21+. (2306 California SW)

THERE’S MORE on our full calendar.