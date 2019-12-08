What’s up for your West Seattle Sunday

(Video by Troy Sterk – sea lions vocalizing off Lincoln Park)

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

SANTA PHOTOS: Find St. Nick at CAPERS, 9 am-noon, DIY photos with $20 suggested donation benefiting West Seattle Food Bank. (4525 California SW)

COAT & COCOA DRIVE: Gather up gently used coats, scarves, and other warm clothing you don’t need and bring it to the south end of the Farmers’ Market, 10 am-2 pm, and get cocoa while you’re dropping off your donation. Part of West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays! (California/Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Year-round in the street in The Junction, 10 am-2 pm. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

WREATH SALES: Pathfinder K-8 PTSA are selling handmade wreaths just south ofthe West Seattle Farmers Market on December 8th, and December 15th (10 am-2 pm). All proceeds support outdoor education. (California/Alaska)

TOYS FOR TOTS: Today’s the last day to bring new, unwrapped toy donations to your nearest fire station – as explained here.

HOLIDAY BOOK FAIR: At Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 10 am-2 pm, in the Social Hall. All used books; free cider and treats! (7141 California SW)

SEATTLE SAMPLING TOUR: Three West Seattle artists are part of the Seattle Sampling open-studio tour, 10 am-5 pm. (Map and info here)

VIVA TOUR: Vashon Island Visual Artists have an open-studio tour continuing today too and are sponsoring WSB to get the word out. 10 am-4 pm – also next Saturday/Sunday. (Map and info here)

SANTA AT MY THREE LITTLE BIRDS: Free Santa photos at the new location of My Three Little Birds (WSB sponsor) in The Junction, 11 am-2 pm. (4736 California SW)

MAKERS MARKET: Happening at Tibbetts UMC (WSB sponsor) 11:30 am-1 pm Sunday, hand-sewn items, stocking stuffers, crafts, gift baskets, and baked goods available for sale. “Sip a hot beverage and enjoy Christmas cookies while you shop.” Proceeds benefit the West Seattle Helpline. (3940 41st SW)

AUTHOR SIGNING: Kim Seely at Paper Boat Booksellers, 1 pm. (6040 California SW)

MUSICAL BENEFIT FOR THE FOOD BANK: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), bring food/financial donations for the West Seattle Food Bank. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘HEAD OVER HEELS’: ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) presents “Head Over Heels: The Musical,” 3 pm curtain. Directed by Mathew Wright. Tickets available here. (4711 California SW)

‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET’: Join Twelfth Night Productions this holiday season for “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Radio Play.” 3 pm at Kenyon Hall. Buy your ticket(s) online at this Brown Paper Tickets link, or at the venue box office. (7904 35th SW)

HOLIDAY SINGALONG: “Songs of Christmas” at Admiral Congregational Church, 4 pm, “a free one-hour family concert and singalong, followed by Christmas cookies and cider.” (4320 SW Hill)

VERY EARLY CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE: At 5 pm, St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church invites you to be part of a very early full Christmas Eve service that will be recorded on video for worldwide webcast, as previewed/explained here. (3050 California SW)

SUNDAY NIGHT SEAHAWKS: Looking for somewhere to watch the 5:20 pm game? Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) and Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Admiral Way) both invite you. Ounces is all ages, The Parliament is 21+.

THE ESOTERICS IN CONCERT: 8 pm at Holy Rosary – program and ticket info here. (42nd/Genesee)

