HOLIDAYS: This West Seattle church is having a Christmas Eve service 2+ weeks early, and you’re invited

Want to get in the Christmas spirit extra-early? Two weeks from tonight, St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church invites you to a very early Christmas Eve service that’ll be available to a worldwide audience. The video invitation above, and the announcement below, explain:

Every year the Episcopal Church chooses one or two parishes from across the entire country to have their Christmas Eve service filmed for broadcast on their social media outlets. This year St. John’s was chosen, so a crew from New York is bringing all of their equipment to film this service. We will set up as for Christmas, because it is Christmas! We’ll have the tree, the poinsettias, the advent wreath, the candles, everything. It will be a full Christmas Eve service, but on December 8th. After it is filmed, it will be in the can until December 24th when it will be released for broadcast on all of the church’s social media channels including YouTube and Facebook and be available to view through December 23, 2020.

This event is perfect for anyone who has other commitments on Christmas Eve, but who would like to experience a full Christmas Eve service. As an added bonus, you can watch it yourself any time after December 24! All are welcome!