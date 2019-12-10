WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Reader report – assault alert

Received via email:

Warning for females working in West Seattle.

Intended Sexual assault incident occurred on Thursday, December 5th at approximately 9:30 am on the 6500 block of California Ave SW.

Suspect is 6’2/4” in height, physically fit, approx mid-40s, African American, balding and has worn baseball caps at times. Targets shorter, Caucasian women in their place of business or in parking lots.

Has not been caught at this time but there is an active investigation to find him. If you have had any suspicions of this person or have photos, please contact the West Seattle police. People coming forward is one of the main ways he is being tracked and will be caught.