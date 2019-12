This happened to Laura overnight:

I wanted to pass along Incident #19-471877. My car was parked on Harbor Ave SW [2400 block]. Someone broke into to my 15-year-old car. They attempted to steal it as well, but were unsuccessful. They stole emergency cash, emergency car kit, emergency survival kit, and a bag or two full of donations.

Please remind folks to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity. My car doors were locked and I did not have anything out in view. Bad people suck.