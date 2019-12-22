VIDEO: No rainout for West Seattle Runner’s Christmas Light Run

(WSB photos and video)

It’s a holiday tradition, so the return of the rain didn’t deter dozens from being part of the annual Christmas Light Run this evening, taking off from West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) shortly after 6 pm.

This year’s biggest challenge, as proprietors Lori and Tim McConnell explained pre-run, was redesigning the route a bit, since the highlight of previous years, West Seattle Lights, is no more:

One of the sights they added is the revived Gai Family display. Post-run, the McConnells were hosting everyone for cookies and hot chocolate at the shop. Besides free weekly runs – featured in our West Seattle Event Calendar – they also have a special event the day after Christmas, the next Info Night for their free couch-to-half-marathon Get Fit West Seattle training program – be at the shop 7(2743 California SW) pm December 26th to find out more.