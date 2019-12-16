TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Twinkling on 26th

For tonight’s Christmas-lights spotlight, we went a bit south of the city/county line. These lights are on the west side of 26th SW, just south of SW 102nd [map]. Lots of twinkling if you stop and watch for a while; the house on its north side has a fun display too. If you drive 26th south from Barton (Westwood Village), you’ll see several other bright displays along the way.

