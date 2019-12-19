RESCHEDULED: No 35th/Alaska closure this weekend, and other project updates

Just in from SDOT, the weekly Avalon/35th/Alaska project update, headlined by a cancellation/rescheduling:

Due to an anticipated very rainy weekend, we will not be closing the intersection of SW Alaska St and 35th Ave SW this weekend. Our next intersection closure is tentatively scheduled for Friday, December 27, through Monday, December 30. We will confirm this intersection closure next week. See below for more information on what you can expect over the next few weeks.

​

Holiday hours ​

We will not be working December 24, December 25, or January 1. We wish you all a happy holiday season! ​

​

35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St:​

To rebuild the concrete roadway, we have restricted left turns onto SW Alaska St. To reach SW Alaska St, please proceed north on 35th Ave SW and turn left at SW Avalon Way, left on Fauntleroy Way SW and left on 37th Ave SW. Please expect:​

No left turns from northbound 35th Ave SW onto SW Alaska St​

This closure will be in place for several weeks​

People driving on SW Alaska St can turn right or left on to 35th Ave SW​

​

​

The next intersection closure at 35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St is tentatively scheduled for Friday, December 27 to early Monday morning, December 30. This intersection closure is scheduled to begin at 9 AM to minimize night work and loud noise for near neighbors as we demolish, excavate, and rebuild the road. We will send an update next week with more information about this closure. This work is highly weather dependent and the dates for the weekend intersection closure are subject to change. ​

​

Zone E (35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St):​

To take advantage of predicted dry weather, we plan to work on Monday, December 23 to continue pouring and building concrete panels on the east side of 35th Ave SW. We plan to continue this work after the holidays on Thursday, December 26 and Friday December 27. ​

​

Zone F (SW Alaska St from 35th Ave SW to 36th Ave SW):​

We have completed utility work at 36th Ave SW and SW Alaska St. We anticipate continuing work on SW Alaska St as soon as Monday, December 30. Please expect:​

Loud noise, dust, and vibrations while we complete this work.​

Temporary and intermittent driveway and alley closures​

Pedestrian access to all businesses and residences will be maintained​

​

As we begin work on SW Alaska St, please follow King County Metro’s Rider Alerts to stay up to date on bus stop changes.​

​

35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way Intersection:​

We have completed all roadway repairs and improvements in the intersection of 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way. We are in the process of putting down temporary striping and plan to return in the spring to paint final striping and remove the right turn from SW Avalon Way to Fauntleroy Way SW.