Remembering Wes P. Jensen, 1918-2019

The family of Wes P. Jensen is sharing this remembrance with the community:

Wes passed December 8, 2019 at Homecomings, his adult family home in West Seattle, at the age of 101.

Wes was born in Hedgesville, Montana in 1918 to Hans Christian and Esther Jensen. He was raised in Medina, WA, and graduated from Garfield High in 1937. Wes got a job at ADT, which served him well during WW2 while serving in the Army, stationed in Australia and New Guinea, often working as an electrician. After returning to the states, he met and married Helen Lausten. They started their life in Medina, then moved to West Seattle in 1950 to raise three children, all while continuing his career with ADT. Wes was a hard worker and always helping others. He was dedicated to Scouting and the Burien Elk. An avid golfer, he was very proud of his hole-in-one while in his 80s. He was fortunate to have not one but four loving families. The last of which were his tremendous caregivers at Homecomings AFH in West Seattle. He will truly be missed and loved forever by everyone who knew him.

Wes was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen, brothers Nathan Jensen and Carl Jensen, and sisters Lois Rounds and Anna Petry. He is survived by sisters Ellie Coleman and Mary Lou Howard, daughter Virginia Cooper (Tom), sons Tom (Charlaine) and Chuck (Laura), six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, as well as the Childs and Hellstrom families, and Homecomings AFH.

Wes’ claim to fame was that he was a passenger on the airplane hijacked by D.B. Cooper in 1971. The best part of that story, for him, was that he was pretty much oblivious to the drama while it was happening and afterward resented all the fuss made over it. But such was Wes, unflappable and selfless. He was a man who lived his life well, a model of kindness, decency, and great humor that inspired all around him, and always will.

At his request there will be no funeral services.