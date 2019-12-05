MYSTERY: Stolen, then returned – years later!

The photo and report are from Rick:

I would like to thank the person/persons who returned my sandwich board 2 weeks ago yesterday morning.

It was left on the side of my building at my new location after mysteriously disappearing from the old location 4 1/2 years ago. It seems to have been kept in a laundry room, as it had a heavy layer of lint on it, and I assume had been flipped inside out so the lettering was not visible. Anyway, it’s been returned to its new/old home with no damage, and best of all … no ransom was paid!

Rick’s Barber Shop