HOLIDAY GUIDE: Thanks for everything sent already, and keep sending more!

December 10, 2019 9:00 am
We’re now one week from winter solstice, eight days from the start of Hanukkah, two weeks until Christmas Eve, three weeks until New Year’s Eve. So another reminder – please keep sending listings for the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, which is a living document, with frequent additions as info comes in and deletions after events are over, all the way through January 1st. It includes holiday-season performances, church/synagogue services, shopping events, donation drives, New Year’s Eve bar/restaurant parties, and much more – no fancy “press releases” or flyers required for a listing, just send us the basic what/where/when/who info, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

