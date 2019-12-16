FOLLOWUP: Will Roxbury Auto Parts ever reopen?

Though it’s boarded up and vandalized, there’s nonetheless a chance Roxbury Auto Parts might reopen.

The store at 2839 SW Roxbury closed in September of last year after a county inspector “red-tagged” it as structurally unsafe.

What’s happened since then has been “frustrating,” to say the least, co-proprietor Kathy Crawford told us by phone today. We had called her and husband Bill Crawford in hopes of an update. “It’s kind of a mess right now.”

Even after all this time, they don’t know if the building – which they rent – can be repaired. They have yet another structural-engineering evaluation/estimate in the works. The county, for its part, told WSB through spokesperson Brent Champaco that it’s “ready to work with the owner on authorizing repairs and mitigation … We just need them to submit a permit application with a proposed plan.” The store owners blame the county for causing damage while storing materials during sidewalk work.

Meantime, they boarded up the building some months ago after two burglaries, Kathy said. The boards, in turn, have been a more attractive target for taggers. But they go by to check on things; she said they were just there last week and some former customers recognized their car and stopped to inquire.

There’s somewhere you can more frequently find them: Since the store shutdown left them without income, she and Bill had to get other jobs and are working at Costco in Tukwila.

Maybe the new year will put them back in the auto-parts business.

“I miss everybody,” Kathy lamented.