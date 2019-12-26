DEVELOPMENT: Comment time for 14 units at ex-substation in Highland Park

(WSB photo from 2016)

At 8822 9th SW, that former substation’s saga is getting closer to development, four years after it was declared “surplus” by the city in the same group of properties that included:

-5601 23rd SW, becoming a park under DNDA stewardship as the Delridge Wetland

-50th/Dakota, which a community group wants to buy ($650,000 current asking price) and turn into the “Dakota Homestead” (here’s our update from last week)

-2100 SW Andover, sold for $185,000 and redeveloped into 8 rowhouses

-4520 SW Brace Point, sold for $352,000 in 2017 but still vacant (with a proposal for a house)

-16th/Holden, still vacant

8822 9th SW has changed hands already since the city sold it for $279,000 in 2017; records show a subsequent 2018 sale for $158,000. Now 12 townhouses and two “accessory dwelling units” are proposed, a change from the 9 units planned when a community Early Design Outreach site tour was offered a year ago (there’s still a project website at the9seattle.com); the proposal includes 14 offstreet parking spaces. Today, the official application has opened a two-week comment period. You can download the notice from this page; it explains how to comment.