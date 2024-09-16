BIZNOTE: About the bare shelves at Rite Aid

That’s one of several photos Mike N. sent, showing bare shelves at the Rite Aid store south of The Junction. Other shoppers at Rite Aid and RA-owned Bartell Drugs have noticed dwindling inventory in recent months, wondering if that meant imminent closure. No, according to what the company’s telling customers as it emerges from bankruptcy (which officially happened two weeks ago). Mike also sent this photo:

That note on display in the store mentions restocking, suggesting the shelves will soon be replenished. We contacted Rite Aid’s media team to ask about that. Their response: “We are working diligently with our supplier partners to restock our shelves now that we have successfully emerged. We appreciate our customers’ patience while we begin restocking our shelves with products that will meet the changing needs of our customers.” We also asked if more store closures were planned, beyond the 500+ it’s closed nationwide: “There are no current plans for additional store closures in connection with bankruptcy proceedings or emergence.” Rite Aid is now operating as a private company.