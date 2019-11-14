DEVELOPMENT: 3 project notes, including 1 cancellation

Three West Seattle development notes:

4800 ERSKINE CANCELED: The project proposed to replace the 7-11 in The Junction is “no longer happening,” according to a city docket notation related to what was logged as a “withdrawal request.” The project had an Early Design Outreach meeting last spring, at which time it was described as a mixed-use project with ~66 apartments. That project had a long timeline anyway, the then-team explained, as the 7-11 lease was described at the April meeting as being in effect until 2023.

MORE 26TH SW DEVELOPMENT: There’s another project on 26th SW south of Westwood Village. 9441 26th SW is in the Early Design Outreach system with a proposal for 4 single-family houses to be added to the one currently on the site. (We reported last month on 10 townhouses proposed to replace a house at 9256 26th SW.)

9020 15TH SW REDEVELOPMENT: A notice in today’s Land Use Information Bulletin says the house at this site is proposed for replacement with 6 new single-family houses. The application is open for comments for two weeks.