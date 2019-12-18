CHRISTMAS COUNTDOWN: No tree yet?

The photo is from the Holy Rosary School tree lot, just north of the school, off 42nd SW between SW Genesee and SW Dakota, where the proceeds also benefit local nonprofits West Seattle Helpline, West Seattle Food Bank, and Hickman House. They want you to know they’re open through Saturday (December 21st) or until all trees (they just got a fresh delivery last Friday) are gone. They sent this pic of the price list, too. (Our full list of local tree sellers is in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide – let us know if you find anybody sold out so we can update – thank you!)
