About the police response at Longfellow Creek P-Patch

December 4, 2019 9:35 am
Thanks for the tips. Police are at the Longfellow Creek P-Patch, just east of Chief Sealth International High School, because a body was found there this morning. They describe the person as an “adult male” who is suspected to have died by suicide.

A van from the Medical Examiner has just arrived to take the body, which was found behind the P-Patch’s shed.

As always when we report on suicide, we want to remind you that there’s 24/7 help for anyone contemplating self-harm – 206-461-3222.

