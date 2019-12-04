About the police response at Longfellow Creek P-Patch

Thanks for the tips. Police are at the Longfellow Creek P-Patch, just east of Chief Sealth International High School, because a body was found there this morning. They describe the person as an “adult male” who is suspected to have died by suicide.

A van from the Medical Examiner has just arrived to take the body, which was found behind the P-Patch’s shed.

As always when we report on suicide, we want to remind you that there’s 24/7 help for anyone contemplating self-harm – 206-461-3222.