West Seattle Thanksgiving Day 2019 info: Coffee, restaurants, grocery stores, free community dinners, more…

Happy Thanksgiving! Lauren sent the photo, wanting to reassure fans of The West Seattle Turkey that it’s alive and well. As usual, we’re starting the holiday with information we hope will be helpful:

COFFEE SHOPS OPEN TODAY: 10 West Seattle coffee shops open for at least part of today are listed in the Thanksgiving section atop our Holiday Guide. (Others? Let us know!)

GROCERY STORES OPEN TODAY: This list is also in the Thanksgiving section atop our Holiday Guide.

RESTAURANTS (AND BARS-WITH-FOOD) OPEN TODAY AND/OR TONIGHT: Here’s the list; please remember that it is a list of who told us, when we asked, that they planned to be open – so it’s always subject to last-minute change without notice to us. Please let us know if you find discrepancies – thank you!

PRE-TURKEY EXERCISE : Three options this morning, indoor and outdoor, also in the Thanksgiving section atop the Holiday Guide.

WHERE TO FIND A FREE COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER: Three options this year, everyone welcome:

*The Hall at Fauntleroy, noon-3 pm (9131 California SW)

*West Seattle Eagles, 2 pm-5 pm (4426 California SW)

*Admiral Pub, free “Friendsgiving” buffet starts at 5 pm (2306 California SW)

WANT TO HELP? You can donate a dessert to The Hall at Fauntleroy’s dinner – such as a pie or cookies – dropoffs are welcome before 12 pm, same address as above (south end of the historic schoolhouse). You can let them know you’re bringing one (or more) by registering here – or just drop it off.

WHAT TO DO AFTER DINNER: The Admiral Theater is open this afternoon/evening – see the movies and showtimes here (2343 California SW) … The Menashe Family Lights are on. (5605 Beach Drive SW)

THANKSGIVING TRANSPORTATION NOTES:

*Metro is on the Sunday schedule

*No Water Taxi service

*Sound Transit light rail and buses on the Sunday schedule

*Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on its regular weekday schedule

*No charge for parking today on city streets in neighborhoods with pay stations

*Traffic cameras: West Seattle-relevant ones here; citywide views are available via this SDOT map

OTHER INFO:

*No trash/recycling/etc. pickup today – Thursday pickups will happen Friday; Friday pickups, on Saturday

*Seattle Parks closures for today, tomorrow

*Seattle Public Libraries are closed today

West Seattle’s Log House Museum is closed today

Detailed seasonal info for today and beyond is in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. We hope you enjoy your Thanksgiving! (And if you see/hear news, please text/call 206-293-6302 – we are thankful for your tips 24/7/365!)