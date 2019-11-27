LIGHTS ON! Menashe Family launches 2019 West Seattle display

As previewed on Monday and noted in today’s daily-highlights list, this is the first night you can go see West Seattle’s brightest Christmas lights, the Menashe Family‘s display at 5605 Beach Drive SW [map]. Above, the big tree’s candy-cane pattern of red and white lights is part of what’s new; below, the front-door reindeer who has joined the assortment of inflatables:

When we visited at dusk, the bucket truck was still in use as some final touches were being worked on; our photographer has gone back for a few more views we’ll add later.