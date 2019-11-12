PREVIEW: What you’ll see – and hear! – on November’s West Seattle Art Walk

Thursday night, dozens of local venues await your visit during the November West Seattle Art Walk:



That’s the updated map and venue list. Stars mark where you’ll find art; dots mark where you’ll find food/beverage specials for Art Walk’ers; some, you’ll note, have both. Wondering about the art you’ll see? Art Walk organizers spotlight some of the highlights here – starting with a pop-up at 4526 42nd SW, the little house sandwiched between some big buildings (you’ll know it soon as you see the picture). Other venue previews include WSB sponsors Verity Credit Union (4505 California SW) with paintings by Tatyana Brown, Canna West Culture Shop (5435 California SW) with visual art by Ben Calhoun, Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW) with drip paintings by Whitney LaRene, and Click! Design That Fits – as previewed on their own website – with the jewelry invitational Metal + Material. Those are all happening 5-8 pm. Also part of this month’s Art Walk, The Art of Music – Byron Street Swing performs 6-7:40 pm at Great American Diner & Bar:

More about that here; Great American is at 4752 California SW.