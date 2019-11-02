VIDEO: Music at centerstage for Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s brunch gala

Easy Street Records proprietor Matt Vaughan has a stack of stories to tell, and that was the big draw at today’s Champagne Gala Brunch benefiting the Southwest Seattle Historical Society. The organization’s Log House Museum has been featuring a music-history exhibit, so there was synergy.

The items auctioned during the brunch at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor) included a big-ticket item – a poster from Eddie Vedder‘s legendary semi-secret solo show at Kenyon Hall. That went for $5,400. But back to Matt Vaughan’s storytelling:

We recorded video in two pieces – the first is longer, including some questions asked by radio personality John Maynard; the second, shorter one is the story of the Kurt Cobain royalty check.

Toward the start of the event, brunchgoers got a history lesson that went centuries back, from Ken Workman of the Duwamish Tribe:

Brunchgoers also heard from Log House Museum curator Tasia Williams, who talked about not only the current exhibits, but also next year’s planned exhibit commemorating a century since women’s suffrage.

The gala’s sponsors included HomeStreet Bank (also a WSB sponsor), whose West Seattle branch manager Nam Le was there:

And from Luna Park Café and other enterprises, preservation advocate John Bennett:

Philanthropist Adah Rhodes Cruzen brought a piggy bank and said she’s collecting donations to support the ongoing mural restoration that she’s already contributed so much to.

West Seattle elected officials past and present were in attendance too – among them School Board director Leslie Harris, former Mayor Greg Nickels, and former City Councilmember Tom Rasmussen:

You can celebrate and learn about local history just by visiting the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens), open Thursdays through Sundays, noon-4 pm.