6:59 AM: Good morning and welcome to November!

WATER TAXI: Reminder – the smaller Spirit of Kingston is on the West Seattle run.

TIME CHANGE: Tomorrow night (2 am Sunday), we “fall back” an hour.

7:38 AM: Someone is reported to be walking southbound in the northbound lanes of the 99 tunnel; police are en route to check this out.