THANKSGIVING 2019: Hall at Fauntleroy to host free dinner for 21st year

(WSB photo from 2017 Hall at Fauntleroy Thanksgiving dinner)

A few people have asked about this, so in case you’re wondering too, we now have confirmation: For the 21st year, The Hall at Fauntleroy will host a free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone and everyone interested in attending. Some go because they can’t afford a full holiday meal otherwise; some go because they crave the community camaraderie; all are welcome. Dinner will be served noon-3 pm on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 28th), at the venue, which is on the south side of historic Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW). Whether you’re going or not, dessert donations are appreciated – you can drop them off at The Hall by noon on Thanksgiving.