One more holiday-gift fair before the weekend’s done. As highlighted in our daily list, this one’s the annual Ethical Trade Sale at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center:

You’ll find both wearable and edible items – decorations, too:

The merchandise is all from ethical/fair-trade sources. If you’d rather be ultra-sustainable and just make a charity donation in your giftee’s name, you can do that too:

The sale continues until 1 pm at 7000 35th SW.