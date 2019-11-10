10 for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Spotted Sandpiper, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Good morning! Our highlights start with listings from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

SHOP ETHICALLY: Our Lady of Guadalupe’s Ethical Trade Sale, 9:30 am-1 pm in the OLG Walmesley Center. Details in our calendar listing. (7000 35th SW)

WREATH SALES: Pathfinder K-8 PTSA and students’ are selling handmade wreaths again this year – look for them in The Junction, just south of the Farmers’ Market. All proceeds go to supporting outdoor education. 10 am-2 pm. (California/Alaska)

PANCAKE BREAKFAST TICKETS: Stop by the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle booth at the south end of the Farmers’ Market to buy advance tickets for the December 7th holiday pancake breakfast. (California/Alaska)

And from our regular West Seattle Event Calendar:

PEACE LUTHERAN’S 75TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: Peace Lutheran Church in Gatewood celebrates its 75th anniversary today. You’re invited to see displays in the Fellowship Hall starting at 9:30 am. At 10:30 am, festival worship features guest preacher Bishop Shelley Bryan Wee, bishop of the Northwest Washington Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Full details – and some PLC history – are in our calendar listing. (39th/Thistle)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Last one before Thanksgiving – 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

‘PLANT POWER BOWLS’ AUTHOR AT CLICK! Sapara Chandra is at Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) 10 am-1 pm – buy the book, meet her, taste one of the recipes. (4540 California SW)

‘THE ORIGINALS’: 2 pm matinée for this world-premiere play at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

‘HEAD OVER HEELS’: 3 pm curtain for the first matinée of the new musical at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) – check here for tickets. (4711 California SW)

CORREO AEREO: Afternoon music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. No cover; all ages. (5612 California SW)

BENEFIT FOR THE ROOTS OF MUSIC: Music education for at-risk youth will benefit from the proceeds of this special show at The Skylark, with raffle prizes. 7 pm. All ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

