FABULOUS FINALE: Last-ever South Park Art Under $100 on Saturday

(Photo courtesy South Park Arts)

Holiday shopping can be a celebration all its own. While you’re out shopping local this Saturday, save sme time in the afternoon/evening to travel a bit east and visit the last-ever South Park Arts “Art Under $100” extravaganza. The announcement:

It started small in 2004 with just three artists and a garage party in South Park. Today, 15 years later, Art Under $100 has evolved into the holiday party of the season with amazing, accessible art still at its very core. And this particular Art Under $100 takes on a bittersweet significance. AU100 2019 will be the last one, so carve out Saturday, November 30th on your calendar: not to be missed.

It’s a big finale, so wear your finest and funnest outfits and spend the day with us. You’ll be blown away by paintings, sculpture, glass art, metalwork, ceramics, textiles, and so much more. You’ll see the neighbors you miss all year, buy treasures you can’t find elsewhere, support 70 local artists, reminisce, imbibe, create, and connect. You might even dance.

WHAT: Art Under $100

WHEN: Saturday, November 30th

VIP Hour – 1:00 – 2:00 pm $25 ticket includes bubbly, chocolate, stress-free shopping

Free Entry – 2:00 – 8:00 pm

WHERE: Seattle Design Center : 5701 6th Avenue S on the edge of SODO in Georgetown

• Plenty of parking

• DJ Doctor David spins the records

• Art Raffles throughout the event

• Food trucks

• Wine, Beer (from Georgetown Brewery), a signature cocktail, and non-alcoholic beverages

• Hands-on projects to take home courtesy of the Makery, an art lab that uses up-cycled materials

• Check out www.southparkarts.org